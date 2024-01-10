Winter Storm Finn Wreaks Havoc Across US, Triggering Power Outages and Flight Disruption

In the past day, several areas of the country have grappled with severe weather conditions brought by Storm Finn, marked by heavy winds and perilous situations.

In the southern region, Florida’s panhandle experienced the impact of multiple tornadoes, leading to 49 counties declaring a state of emergency. Tampa’s Busch Gardens, responding to the adverse weather, closed early on Tuesday but is set to resume operations at 10 am local time today (Wednesday).

Tragically, at least three deaths have been reported in the southern states due to Storm Finn, as noted by the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, weather alerts are in effect in north-eastern states, including New York and New Jersey, due to blizzards and storms.

According to CNN, the storm left nearly 900,000 customers without power last night, and over 1,300 flights were cancelled on Tuesday due to the challenging weather conditions.