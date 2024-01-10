SEARCH
Travel News

Orlando to Welcome Over 24 New Experiences in 2024

By Emer Roche
Orlando, known as the Theme Park Capital of the World, is welcoming visitors in 2024 with over two dozen new attractions. From movie-inspired rides to a luxurious beach resort, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you’re seeking immersive entertainment, culinary adventures, or family-friendly waterparks, Orlando has it all.

Beyond the enchanting world of theme parks, Orlando is adding to its entertainment repertoire. Judson’s Live, AREA15 Orlando, and Orlando Science Center are just a glimpse of the new venues offering music, art, and educational experiences.

Accommodations in Orlando are also getting a makeover. Boutique hotels like The Alfond Inn, Evermore Orlando Resort, and the first Hilton luxury brand, Conrad Orlando, are ready to provide comfort and style. Villatel Orlando Resort, located on International Drive, promises a family-friendly retreat complete with a waterpark.

Orlando’s culinary scene is abuzz with new additions. From Indian-inspired cuisine at EET to lakeside dining at Summer House on the Lake, the city offers a diverse range of culinary delights. Entertainment spots like Arcade Monsters and Flûtes Champagne Bar contribute to the vibrant nightlife.

And for sports enthusiasts, Crush Yard Pickleball Club & Restaurant, backed by NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski, is set to open in Kissimmee in 2024. This complex will feature multiple indoor/outdoor pickleball courts, a diverse food menu, and a calendar full of events, including tournaments and lessons.

The year 2024 promises a whirlwind of new experiences in Orlando, making it a destination not just for theme park enthusiasts but for anyone seeking thrills, diverse culinary adventures, and even some pickleball fun. Visit VisitOrlando.com to plan your perfect itinerary and dive into the excitement!

