Ryanair Announces 30% Discount on Over 1 Million Seats in Limited-Time Flash Sale

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Ryanair has launched its most substantial flash sale of the year, offering a generous 30% discount on over 1 million seats. The promotion is applicable for travel from January to April and encompasses a range of leisure and city break options catering to diverse travel plans. With the conclusion of January approaching, the sale provides an opportunity to shake off the post-Christmas blues and secure enticing getaways for the upcoming months. The destinations cover Ryanair’s extensive network of over 230 locations.

Interested travellers can book seats at the discounted rate on Ryanair.com. Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said ”With January swiftly coming to a close, we’re all feeling that post-Christmas pinch. But fear not, we won’t let that stop you planning your next travel adventure to one our over 230 exciting destinations across Europe, with the launch of Ryanair’s biggest flash sale of the year, offering an unbelievable 30% off on over 1 million seats”.

Ms. Kirwan emphasised the appeal of starting the year by securing a trip to an exciting destination across Europe, whether exploring a new city, hitting the ski slopes, or enjoying a late winter sun escape. The flash sale is currently active on Ryanair.com, but given the limited availability, potential travellers are advised to act promptly to secure their discounted seats.

