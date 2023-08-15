SEARCH
Win Tickets with Visit USA for ‘Aer Lingus College Football Classic’ at Aviva Stadium Next Week

Visit USA is offering travel agents and tour operators a chance to win tickets for the full experience of next week’s Aer Lingus/Visit USA College Football Classic between Notre Dame and Navy in Dublin.

Be in with a chance to win tickets for you and a colleague to an awesome tailgate BBQ party at the Morgan Hotel and then the big Notre Dame vs Navy game at Aviva Stadium on 26th August 2023.

To enter, answer the following question…

In which state is Notre Dame University? 

Email your answer to [email protected]

This competition is for travel agency and tour operator staff only and will close at 5pm on 22nd August.

