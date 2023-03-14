Win Tickets To Tailgate Party & College Football Game with Visit USA & Aer Lingus

Visit USA and Aer Lingus are giving one lucky agent or travel professional the chance to win two tickets to a tailgate BBQ party at The Morgan Hotel, and then on to the Georgia Tech vs Florida State American Football game! The game will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 24 August, and is sure to be a day not to be missed.

How To Enter The Competition

Simply email your answer to the question “In which state is Georgia Tech based?” to [email protected]. The competition will close at 5pm on 16 August.

Good luck everyone!