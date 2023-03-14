fbpx
SEARCH
HomeCompetitionsWin Tickets To Tailgate Party & College Football Game with Visit USA...
CompetitionsTravel News

Win Tickets To Tailgate Party & College Football Game with Visit USA & Aer Lingus

Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Visit USA and Aer Lingus are giving one lucky agent or travel professional the chance to win two tickets to a tailgate BBQ party at The Morgan Hotel, and then on to the Georgia Tech vs Florida State American Football game! The game will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 24 August, and is sure to be a day not to be missed.

How To Enter The Competition

Simply email your answer to the question “In which state is Georgia Tech based?” to [email protected]. The competition will close at 5pm on 16 August.

Good luck everyone!

Carrie Day
Carrie Day
Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
Previous article
TravelTalks to Bring Australia & New Zealand Showcase Roadshow to Ireland in October

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie