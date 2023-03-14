Business Exhibitions Limited announce the death of beloved team member Paulette Moran

Dublin, 27th July 2024 It is with deep sadness that Business Exhibitions Limited announces the death of their friend and colleague Paulette Moran on Saturday, 27th July 2024. Paulette spent over 30 years working alongside Maureen Ledwith and Edmund Hourican at Business Exhibitions Limited, bringing energy and enthusiasm into every task she did.

Paulette was involved with many aspects of the business. Along with being the Sales Manager for the Holiday World Shows, she also served as the Sales Manager for the Irish Travel Trade Shows in Dublin and Cork. Paulette brought professionalism, expertise, tenderness and warmth into every interaction she had.

CEO of Business Exhibitions Limited Maria Hourican said, “We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Paulette. Paulette was more than a colleague, she was a true friend. She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure by her partner John, daughter Sinéad, son-in-law Darragh, grandchildren Ruby and Fiadh, and by everyone at Business Exhibitions Limited. As we reflect on Paulette’s time with us, we remember a life so beautifully lived, and beautifully shared with everyone who knew Paulette.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.