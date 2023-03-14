fbpx
Supplier Spotlight: Our Tools and Technology at Travel Counsellors

By Carrie Day
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

At Travel Counsellors, we continually invest in our technology to ensure our Travel Counsellors have access to cutting-edge tools and systems that allow them to do their job, brilliantly.

Our integrated booking platform, Phenix, was developed in-house and is constantly evolving thanks to valued feedback from our Travel Counsellors. It allows you to create and send bespoke itineraries to your customers from one single source which is then synced to our customer facing portal, myTC.

Bernie shares more about the tech and tools at Travel Counsellors below.

To find out more about Travel Counsellors visit https://people.travelcounsellors.com/ie/ or call in confidence on 0818 332 003.

Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
