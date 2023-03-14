TravelTalks to Bring Australia & New Zealand Showcase Roadshow to Ireland in October

TravelTalks has announced it will bring its Australia and New Zealand showcase roadshow to Ireland in early October.

The events – building on the success of its February showcase earlier this year – will allow agents and operators network with suppliers, both casually and through special speed-dating network promotions.

More details will follow, closer to the dates, but TravelTalks will hold a Belfast event on Wednesday, October 2; and a Dublin event on Thursday, October 3.

Both events run from 5:30pm to 9:30pm and will include the speed-networking event and a more casual get-together over food and drinks.