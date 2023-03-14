fbpx
SEARCH
HomeFunctionsTravelTalks to Bring Australia & New Zealand Showcase Roadshow to Ireland in...
FunctionsTravel News

TravelTalks to Bring Australia & New Zealand Showcase Roadshow to Ireland in October

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

TravelTalks has announced it will bring its Australia and New Zealand showcase roadshow to Ireland in early October.

The events – building on the success of its February showcase earlier this year – will allow agents and operators network with suppliers, both casually and through special speed-dating network promotions.

More details will follow, closer to the dates, but TravelTalks will hold a Belfast event on Wednesday, October 2; and a Dublin event on Thursday, October 3.

Both events run from 5:30pm to 9:30pm and will include the speed-networking event and a more casual get-together over food and drinks.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous article
Supplier Spotlight: Our Tools and Technology at Travel Counsellors

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie