Tourism Ireland Pushes Business Event Destination Agenda at Hamburg Workshop

By Geoff Percival
‘Meet in Ireland’ is the message for German business travel buyers who’ve been attending a workshop and networking event in Hamburg this week.

Tourism Ireland – together with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland, as part of the ‘Meet in Ireland’ team – is showcasing Ireland as a world-class Business Events destination to top German buyers who organise corporate meetings and incentive travel.

A total of 18 tourism companies from Ireland, all specialising in Business Events, are attending the workshop, where they will have the opportunity to connect and network with more than 40 leading German MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) buyers, who are all responsible for organising international meetings and incentive travel programmes.

The aim of the event is to showcase Ireland to the influential German buyers, to inspire them to choose Ireland for future meetings and incentive travel and to grow Business Events from Germany. 

Tourism Ireland’s goal is to enable thousands of commercial Business Events meetings this year – connecting this country’s tourism partners from Ireland with overseas buyers to grow Business Events and support businesses across the island.

Tourism Ireland’s message for the German buyers is that Ireland offers a winning combination of world-class infrastructure, unique and luxurious accommodation, state-of-the-art venues, spectacular landscapes, the warmest of welcomes and fantastic hospitality, making it an ideal destination for corporate meetings, incentive travel and events of all sizes.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Our workshop and networking event in Hamburg provided an important platform to promote Ireland as a premier destination for Business Events. Business travel is high value and often midweek and off season by its nature, thereby aligning with Tourism Ireland’s strategy to grow overseas tourism revenue outside of the peak summer season.

“We were delighted to have 18 tourism companies from Ireland with us, engaging in productive commercial meetings and showcasing the best of Ireland to influential German meetings and incentive travel planners.”

