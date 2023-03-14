Visit Florida Host Brunch in Dublin

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan attended the Visit Florida Brunch in The Secret Garden of Dublin’s Alex Hotel today.

With representatives from Experience Kissimmee, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Orlando, Visit Panama City Beach, Visit Pensacola and of course, VISIT FLORIDA it was a relaxed and informal gathering of travel media.

The key message from the representatives is that there’s more to Florida than the gateways and to encourage your guests to travel outside those areas. There’s also a push on the golf and Florida’s booming culinary scene.

It was great to see everyone again and ITTN looks forward to learning more and spreading the news from the Sunshine State in the coming days and weeks.

Find out more about the region at https://www.visitflorida.com/