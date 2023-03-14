fbpx
Winner Of Trip For 2 To Valencia Announcement!

Carrie Day
By Carrie Day
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Last month, ITTN hosted an exclusive webinar with Miguel Perez from Visit Valencia for members of the Irish travel trade, followed by a competition, where one lucky agent would win a trip for 2 to Valencia!

If you would like to watch the webinar back to learn all about this incredible city, you can play the video below.

ITTN is delighted to announce the very deserving winner, chosen at random by the Visit Valencia team. Huge congratulations to…

John Allen from The Travel Department

Your amazing prize includes 2 nights’ accommodation in Valencia & 2 trade passes for museums, attractions and tapas tasting!

Turia Gardens
City of Arts & Sciences
Rooftop View of Valencia

You can read more about Valencia and the wonderful experience that Irish travel agents had on the ITTN exclusive FAM trip in May 2023 here.

Congratulations once again, John!

Carrie Day
Carrie Day
Carrie started her career in the travel industry in 2014 and has worked in various roles such as Travel Consultant in Canada & Ireland, Business Development Manager and later Industry Sales Manager EMEA at an international tour company. She is also a trustee for the ITAA Benevolent Fund since 2021 and proud member of the AWTE Ireland. Conversations around sustainable travel are welcomed and encouraged!
Previous article
Much to Celebrate as Air Canada Wins in 5 Categories at Skytrax Awards

