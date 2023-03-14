Winner Of Trip For 2 To Valencia Announcement!

Last month, ITTN hosted an exclusive webinar with Miguel Perez from Visit Valencia for members of the Irish travel trade, followed by a competition, where one lucky agent would win a trip for 2 to Valencia!

If you would like to watch the webinar back to learn all about this incredible city, you can play the video below.

ITTN is delighted to announce the very deserving winner, chosen at random by the Visit Valencia team. Huge congratulations to…

John Allen from The Travel Department

Your amazing prize includes 2 nights’ accommodation in Valencia & 2 trade passes for museums, attractions and tapas tasting!

Turia Gardens City of Arts & Sciences Rooftop View of Valencia

You can read more about Valencia and the wonderful experience that Irish travel agents had on the ITTN exclusive FAM trip in May 2023 here.

Congratulations once again, John!