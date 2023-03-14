The Best of Brittany – Wine, Whiskey and Terroir culture, courtesy of Brittany Ferries

ITTN’s Louise Ducrocq, journalists and members of the trade were invited by Brittany Ferries, Brittany Region and the Brittany Tourism Board to Hyde Dublin’s rooftop, for a tasting of the finest wines and whiskeys from Brittany.

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of visiting Brittany, you most likely noticed the many similarities this region shares with Ireland. Whether it be through its sprawling coastline, the 4000 castles, aged whiskey or the Triquetra – Trinity Knot –, Brittany never ceases to amaze, allowing Irish travellers to feel at home and enjoy the many landmarks it has to offer.

Christopher Jones, Communications Manager for Brittany Ferries

Indeed, Brittany Ferries’ Christopher Jones told Louise; “What you may not know is that Brittany Ferries was founded by French farmers in 1973, aiming to connect Brittany to the UK and to Ireland to export their produce. What they didn’t bank on was that when they started running their ferry, tourists wanted to come the other way to Brittany. This origin story is still at the heart of our company today. These farmers are still our shareholders, exporting their French produce. That’s where the idea for this event came from; bringing France’s latest export, Breton wine, to the people of Dublin.”

Attendees were treated to some cider on their arrival, and after mingling, the group moved on to the actual tasting. Brittany Region’s Céline Thomaseau and Brittany Ferries’ Leslie Williams were very knowledgeable on Breton culture and traditions.

While leading the tasting, Leslie gave the audience a lovely crash course in wine wisdom, and attendees learned all sorts of intriguing facts as they tasted the “Dantelezh” White and Rosé wine from Breton Rhuys vineyard, bringing on light, bone-dry flavours.

After enjoying a “Glaz Rouge” Red from Les Longues Vignes, the tasting moved on to intoxicating aromas with double-matured, 10-year-aged and smoked whiskeys. These lovely drinks were accompanied by Breton canapés, including Beetroot Purées, Salmon Tartar and Foie Gras Raisin toasts.

Céline Thomaseau Luke Webb – Harpist Leslie Williams

The fantastic wine and whiskey paired with the informational talks at the event not only educated, but entertained all in attendance. A huge thank you to Céline, Christopher, Leslie and Hyde for hosting this event; attendees left with the strong urge to go enjoy all these Breton staples in Roscoff or Cherbourg travelling with Brittany Ferries.