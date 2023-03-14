New Grafton Barber Shop to Open in Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport has announced the opening of a new Grafton Barber shop in Terminal 1.

The new store, located in T1 Arrivals, will open next week and see top-quality barbering services return to Dublin Airport after a 30-year absence. This shop will be the 60th The Grafton Barber store to open in Ireland.

The official opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, 4 July at 1:00 pm and will be inaugurated by actor James Nesbitt, marking a significant milestone in The Grafton Barber’s history.

Services available to passengers, staff and other users of the airport will include:

Fresh haircuts for your holiday travels

Open razor shaves for a polished business trip look

Beard trims for weekend getaways

Cuts and styles for kids with special offers

Senior traveller discounts to cater to all generations



Speaking about the new opening, Gary McLean, Managing Director of Dublin Airport said: “We listen closely to passenger feedback and know that being able to get a haircut in the airport, either before or after a flight, is going to prove really popular. It’s something that we’ve continually heard that passengers would like to be able to get while visiting the airport and it’s great to see it open just as the peak summer period gets underway. We continue to explore other services and outlets that we can introduce into the terminals and passengers can look forward to more exciting additions soon.”

According to brothers Hugh and Conor Mc Allister, joint-owners of The Grafton Barber: “Our mission is to deliver top-notch grooming with a touch of Irish hospitality, ensuring everyone can look and feel their best before, during, or after their journey.

“Open 7 days a week, The Grafton Barber offers both walk-in services and online booking options for added convenience. We provide a walk-in service, but you can also book online using our booking platform “BOOKSY.” Whether you’re in a rush or have time to spare, our skilled barbers are ready to provide you with the best grooming experience. And if you miss us on your way out, we’re here to serve you upon your return.”