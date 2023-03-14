CLIA Unveils UK & Ireland Cruise Week 2024 Dates & Activities

CLIA has confirmed this year’s UK & Ireland Cruise Week will take place from September 16-22. The annual event will see a host of trade-friendly activities and initiatives, supported by consumer outreach, throughout the seven days.

Discover More During Cruise Week 2024

Cruise Week will this year focus on the #DiscoverMore destination theme, which was also a feature across CLIA’s main conference in May, allowing the industry to showcase cruise destinations as well as the experiences available in port.

CLIA will use the week to share information and insights on destinations though expert interviews, webinars and live broadcasts. It will also work with its member cruise lines to bring trade incentives, offers and news, supported by a host of social media activities with shareable content and a focus on a different daily destination.

CLIA will host its Destination Showcase in Gibraltar during the week, to further engage agents in destination experiences. More details will be announced shortly, with registration for the event opening on July 3.

Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director for UK & Ireland

Andy Harmer, CLIA managing director for UK & Ireland, said: “We’re very excited to announce this year’s CLIA Cruise Week, as it will once again present the ideal opportunity for agents to capitalise on the momentum we’re seeing across all sectors of the industry. The destination focus was a real hit during CLIA Conference, with agents able to use their new-found insight and expertise to further aid cruise sales, so we’re looking forward to further enhancing their know-how in September.

“We’re encouraging agents to stay tuned via social media and our other communications platforms, so they can generate even more interest, enquiries and bookings during Cruise Week and beyond.”

For more information, visit cruising.org

To join the conversation, use the hashtag #DiscoverMore