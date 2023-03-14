Latest Data Shows New South Wales Leads Australia’s International Visitor Recovery

New South Wales (NSW) welcomed the largest share of international visitors and highest expenditure in the nation in the year ending March 2024, with visitors spending more nights in the state than pre-COVID-19.

The latest International Visitor Survey by Tourism Research Australia (TRA) shows NSW was Australia’s top destination for international visitors, visitor nights and expenditure in the year ending March 2024.

There were 3.7 million international visitors to NSW during the period, who stayed 95.2 million nights and spent $11.8 billion. Sydney was the number one capital city for visitors, visitor nights and expenditure. It received 3.4 million international visitors who stayed 79.9 million nights and spent an estimated $10.7 billion.

NSW was also number one in Australia for domestic visitation, visitor nights and expenditure. The state welcomed 100.3 million domestic visitors who stayed 117.8 million nights.

Destination NSW Acting CEO Ian Maltman:”These results confirm the NSW visitor economy is celebrating a strong and fast recovery.

“Destination NSW has a laser focus on ensuring NSW continues to deliver the country’s best visitor experiences, through investment in its capability-building NSW First industry program, marketing initiatives and vibrant events calendar.”

For more information visit Tourism Research Australia.