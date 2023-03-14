Much to Celebrate as Air Canada Wins in 5 Categories at Skytrax Awards

Air Canada has been recognized with the most awards of any Canadian airline at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, including for having the world’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge Catering and also the Best Cabin Crew in Canada. The carrier was also named the Most Family Friendly Airline in North America, Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in North America, and Cleanest Airline in North America.

Blaithin O’Donnell, Sales Manager Ireland; & Bernadette Goldsmith, Sales Support Ireland.

Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada.

“We are very pleased with the results of this year’s Skytrax World Airline Awards due to the number of awards we won and also because they recognize Air Canada’s industry leadership in delivering superior products and service across our diverse customer base. This includes our premium customers, to whom we offer the world’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge Catering at our Toronto Air Canada Signature Suite and the Best Premium Economy Class catering in North America; families travelling together, who can enjoy the Most Family Friendly Airline in North America; and all customers who are served by the Best Cabin Crew in Canada while flying on the Cleanest Airline in North America,” said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada.

“These awards also recognize the dedication, professionalism and hard work of our 40,000 employees worldwide who safely transport our customers to their destinations, and for truly representing what is the best of Canada. I am particularly pleased to see the work of our flight attendants and our cabin services operations teams being recognized. And to our customers, I thank them for their loyalty to Air Canada and for expressing their support by taking part in the 2024 Skytrax awards survey, which had more than 20 million submissions globally.”

Air Canada Signature Suite

Air Canada operates two Signature Suite lounges for departing international customers at Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International airports. The Skytrax World Airline Awards have recognized the Air Canada Signature Suite as offering the World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining experience. Eligible customers can choose from an a la carte selection of fine meals designed by Canadian chef David Hawksworth in an exclusive lounge enclave, accented with unique Canadian design elements and featuring premium amenities.