Sun, Sea & Sustainable Tourism in Southeast Mexico – Yucatán

In recent years, there’s been a shift in how we approach tourism. Travellers now seek experiences that are not only memorable but also sustainable. They crave unique adventures that leave a positive mark on the environment and the local communities they visit.

Yucatán is Located in Southeast Mexico

The state of Yucatán located in southeast Mexico, has been increasingly recognised as a destination for sustainable tourism. Take, for instance, Bee Matters—a programme that supports women from Maya communities dedicated to preserving the native Melipona bees and producing their honey responsibly and sustainably.

The Melipona Bee is a Stingless Bee

The Melipona bee is a stingless bee that was discovered deep within the jungle over 3000 years ago by the Maya people. The Maya were amazed by the delicious honey they produced, considering it a “food of the gods” and something sacred. To this day, they have sought to preserve and care for it in a traditional manner.

The Bee Matters Experience

Bee Matters emerged as a heartfelt experience that showcases the lives of Maya women and the essential contributions they and the bees make to our world. It highlights the critical role bees play in our ecosystem and the need to protect them, raising awareness among travellers and local communities. Additionally, the programme supports remote communities in Yucatán by assisting them in creating hive boxes, which helps increase hive growth and production.

The Bee Matters experience will take you to visit a Meliponario in one of Yucatán’s communities. Explore the essential role bees play in our ecosystem, gain insight into the diverse bee species native to Mexico and Yucatán, and delve into their feeding habits and preferred vegetation, all while emphasising the importance of preserving their habitat for their survival.

Explore the Herbal and Medicinal Properties of Melipona Honey

Throughout the tour, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the herbal and medicinal properties of Melipona honey, taste honey directly from the hive, and, to top it all off, enjoy a traditional Yucatan meal. But perhaps most importantly, for every four participants, a hive box will be constructed using suitable materials for the bees. These boxes will then be donated to a community of Maya women who are devoted to preserving this vital and endangered endemic species.

By crafting a hive box, you’ll have the opportunity to unleash your creativity by customising it with paint. Upon completion, you’ll become the proud sponsor of a new bee family. Three months later, you’ll receive a photo of them thriving in the hive you constructed, making this experience impactful both immediately and in the long run for those involved.

Mexican Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR)

It’s worth noting that Bee Matters was honoured by the Mexican Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR), winning the “Mexican Tourism Product Innovation in 2024” award in the Cultural Tourism category. For more information, visit www.yucatan.travel to plan a trip packed with extraordinary experiences like this and make your visit to Yucatán a sustainable contribution to our planet.