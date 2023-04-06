United Increases Flights by 25% to Meet Heightened Demand for International Travel Among US Passengers

United Airlines will fly to 114 different international cities this summer and has expanded its flying by 25% versus last year to meet the sharp increase in demand for travel outside of the US.

The airline is already the largest carrier across both the Atlantic and Pacific and this summer’s schedule includes nearly 25 new routes. According to United booking data, international bookings are already 15% higher than the same period in 2022.

As previously announced, United is scheduled to introduce a new daily non-stop seasonal service between Shannon Airport and its hometown hub at Chicago O’Hare, starting 26 May, complementing the summer seasonal daily service from Shannon to New York/Newark, starting 8 April.

For the summer season, the airline will also add a second daily flight from Dublin to New York/Newark and a daily flight from Dublin to Chicago O’Hare, both commencing 23 April.

“United will give travellers more options than ever before this summer – especially if they want to fly internationally,” said Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances. “With unprecedented demand for travel overseas, we’ll have more service to popular cities while also adding new and unique destinations for customers to explore.”