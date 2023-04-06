SEARCH
Club Med shows Covid Recovery with Surge in Business and Profits

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
French tour operator Club Med has reported a full recovery from the Covid crisis, by reporting a €98m operating profit for 2022 and a 100% increase in business volume for the year.

The company said the worldwide reopening of the tourism and travel industry helped boost its resort capacity by 62% last year, with guest numbers returning to 88% of pre-Covid 2019 levels.

Club Med said the outlook for this year is good, with the year starting well. The company said bookings for the first half of the year are up 36% and are 23% ahead for the second half of the year.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
