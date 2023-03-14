Turkish Airlines Sees 8% Jump in Passenger Numbers to 22.1 Million in Second Quarter

Turkish Airlines has reported a near 8% jump in passenger numbers for the second quarter of this year.

The airline carried 22.1 million passengers between the start of April and the end of June; 7.7% up on the same quarter last year.

Aiming to expand its fleet to 800 aircraft by 2033 as part of its 100th Anniversary Strategy, Turkish Airlines increased its number of aircraft by 9% in the first half of the year to 458 despite bottlenecks in the aircraft production.

In the April-June 2024 period, Turkish Airlines’ total revenues rose by 10% year-on-year to $5.7bn, largely driven by Far Eastern travel.