Paul McGinley Fronts Tourism Ireland-Supported Golf Programme

Filming begins this week for a brand-new series of the popular TV show Golf’s Greatest Holes.

This special six-part series will be devoted entirely to the challenging 18 holes of the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush, ahead of its staging of the 153rd Open Championship next summer.

The series is supported by Tourism Ireland and will be fronted once again by golfer Paul McGinley and BBC presenter Chris Hollins.

It will be seen by millions of people across Britain when it premieres on Sky Sports later this year and will then be screened in many other countries around the world, including the United States. The series is set to feature a number of well-known local golf stars and golf-loving personalities, including Darren Clarke, honorary member of Royal Portrush and 2011 Open Championship winner.

Tourism Ireland’s support for this new series of Golf’s Greatest Holes is just one element of the organisation’s programme of activity to highlight the fact that The Open returns to Royal Portrush next year.

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to support the production of this ‘Open Special’ series of ‘Golf’s Greatest Holes’. With millions of people across Britain and elsewhere around the world set to watch the series, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Royal Portrush and the island of Ireland – showcasing our world-class golf and inspiring golfers everywhere to put Ireland on their ‘wish-list’ for their next golf holiday.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to inspire travellers in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, to visit Ireland.”

The first series of Golf’s Greatest Holes reached a global TV audience of millions, thanks to repeated screenings by more than 40 broadcasters, as well as on the inflight services of many airlines around the world. The series also reached more than 50 million digital viewers.