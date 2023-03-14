MSC Cruises to Reduce Fleet-Wide Emissions by up to 15% in 2026

MSC Cruises will see its fleet of ships’ emissions reduced by up to 15% in 2026 thanks to the introduction of a new itinerary planning optimisation tool called OptiCruise.

The line has developed a new mathematical model with OPTIMeasy, a research company affiliated to the University of Genoa, that comprehensively examined numerous factors that influence the planning of each of MSC Cruises’ itineraries to achieve the optimum level of efficiency for a sailing while maintaining or enhancing guest satisfaction.

Voyage planning within the global cruise industry has traditionally been heavily weighted towards the attractiveness of ship destinations for potential holidaymakers.

OptiCruise broadens the scope substantially to include numerous other aspects which influence an itinerary’s efficiency, including sequencing of the port calls, departure and arrival times at ports, a ship’s speed, the appeal and attractiveness of destinations for a holidaymaker, shore excursions, and operational costs such as fuel, port charges and food provisions.

The tool’s algorithms use all of the information to identify optimised itineraries, which continue to appeal for guests, while allowing for energy efficiency. MSC Bellissima was chosen to evaluate the prototype technology over a 12-month period as the ship sailed between 17 ports in the Mediterranean Sea.

MSC Cruises’ strategy to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 for its marine operations is focused on three key areas – ship and engine technology, operational efficiency and renewable fuels. OptiCruise comes under the operational efficiency focus with the cruise line making greater use of digitalisation to drive efficiencies in energy consumption.

Michele Francioni, Chief Energy Transition Officer, MSC Cruises, said: “We have identified and developed this new technology to optimise the decision-making process of itinerary planning with the aim to further reduce emissions across our fleet from 2026.

“The OPTIMeasy team calculates that the average fuel savings made, and emissions reduced by using OptiCruise are in the range of 10-15 per cent which is a significant step forward in our ambition to achieve our net zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050 for our marine operations.”

OptiCruise was developed as part of the EU’s funded Project CHEK, that was established to investigate and trial several low-carbon shipping opportunities including energy technologies and innovative ship designs.

The mathematical model was accepted for development by Project CHEK as it was recognised as a factor that could substantially reduce emissions, not just for MSC Cruises but across the entire cruise industry.

The CHEK Project is part of the EU’s Horizon research and innovation programme and led by the University of Vaasa in Finland. The consortium includes, as well as MSC Cruises, the World Maritime University, Wärtsilä, Cargill and Lloyds Register, among others.