TUI Relaunches Direct Shannon to Mallorca Flights

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Holiday giant TUI has announced the resumption of a direct route from Shannon to Mallorca, which will form part of its summer 2025 schedule.

The new route will operate once a week – on Tuesdays – between May 6, 2025 and September 16, 2025.

TUI already flies from Shannon to Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, and Costa Dorada, on the east coast of mainland Spain.

Craig Morgan, TUI Ireland boss, said: “We are delighted to operate once again from Shannon Airport to Palma, Majorca. This beautiful island has long been a favourite with Irish holidaymakers, offering a blend of convenience and variety.

The island’s diverse attractions, from family-friendly beaches and vibrant local culture to romantic dining spots and lively nightlife, ensure there’s something for everyone.”

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
German and French TV Viewers Tune Into Ireland's Hidden Heartlands

