German and French TV Viewers Tune Into Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands

A crew from ARTE, a European TV channel which focuses on culture, is filming in Ireland this month.

They are here to capture content for two 45-minute episodes – about Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Northern Ireland. Filming is supported by Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI.

The episodes will air next spring in Germany and France, as part of a programme called ARTE Découverte, which focuses on discovering different countries and landscapes by highlighting the culture and history of destinations. Each episode has around 800,000 viewers and is also available on the ARTE streaming service, reaching a further 300,000 online viewers. That means, in total, 1.1 million viewers across Germany and France will view the programmes.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of these two 45-minute episodes showcasing Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Northern Ireland. With around 1.1 million people in Germany and France expected to watch both episodes on the ARTE TV channel and streaming service, it’s a great way to inspire potential visitors by shining a spotlight on our rich culture, heritage and history, as well as our breath-taking landscapes.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to inspire travellers in Germany and France to put Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”

The TV crew has been filming at a number of locations including Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark, Marble Arch Caves, Elphin Windmill, Strokestown Park House & Gardens, Carrick-On-Shannon, Sean’s Bar in Athlone, Clonmacnoise and Tullamore D.E.W. Distillery Experience.