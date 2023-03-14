SEARCH
HomeCruise NewsExplora Journeys to Showcase Lounge Offering at America's Cup in Barcelona
Cruise News

Explora Journeys to Showcase Lounge Offering at America’s Cup in Barcelona

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Explora Journeys – the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group – will be present at the Official Race Village of Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona, taking place from 22nd August to 27th October 2024.

Explora Journeys is the Global Partner of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, the premier event in global yacht racing and the oldest international sports competition.

At the Official Race Village, Explora Journeys will feature a dedicated booth where visitors can immerse themselves in the brand’s world of luxury ocean travel, while also discovering the seafaring heritage of the wider MSC Group.

Additionally, there will be an area recreating the Explora Lounge that can be found onboard EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II, offering a sophisticated and welcoming environment for guests to explore the essence of the brand, while a state-of-the-art video experience area will bring to life the storytelling of the brand through captivating visuals and multi-screen displays.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
TUI Relaunches Direct Shannon to Mallorca Flights

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie