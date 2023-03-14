Explora Journeys to Showcase Lounge Offering at America’s Cup in Barcelona

Explora Journeys – the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group – will be present at the Official Race Village of Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona, taking place from 22nd August to 27th October 2024.

Explora Journeys is the Global Partner of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, the premier event in global yacht racing and the oldest international sports competition.

At the Official Race Village, Explora Journeys will feature a dedicated booth where visitors can immerse themselves in the brand’s world of luxury ocean travel, while also discovering the seafaring heritage of the wider MSC Group.

Additionally, there will be an area recreating the Explora Lounge that can be found onboard EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II, offering a sophisticated and welcoming environment for guests to explore the essence of the brand, while a state-of-the-art video experience area will bring to life the storytelling of the brand through captivating visuals and multi-screen displays.