AmaWaterways Launches 2025 Sales Incentive for UK & Ireland Agents

AmaWaterways has launched a new 2025 sales incentive for UK & Ireland travel agents.

Agents making five bookings on any 2025 sailing between August 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025 will receive a complimentary stateroom for them and a guest to travel on a 2025 or 2026 Europe or Mekong River cruise.

To redeem your complimentary river cruise, fill in the form and email it to [email protected].

Download the form here: https://bit.ly/4cAwwkK