AmaWaterways Launches 2025 Sales Incentive for UK & Ireland Agents

By Geoff Percival
AmaWaterways has launched a new 2025 sales incentive for UK & Ireland travel agents.

Agents making five bookings on any 2025 sailing between August 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025 will receive a complimentary stateroom for them and a guest to travel on a 2025 or 2026 Europe or Mekong River cruise.

To redeem your complimentary river cruise, fill in the form and email it to [email protected].

Download the form here: https://bit.ly/4cAwwkK

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Explora Journeys to Showcase Lounge Offering at America’s Cup in Barcelona

