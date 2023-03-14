TUI Cruises Names Kuzey Esener Director of Communications

Kuzey Esener has been appointed Director of Communications at TUI Cruises.

He will formally take on the role on August 1 and will be based in the company’s office in Hamburg.

He is currently Head of Media Relations at TUI Group and is responsible for press and PR at the Group headquarters for all economic and financial topics, strategy and M&A, as well as all overarching Group topics in the areas of sustainability, HR and IT.

In his new role, he will continue to be associated with the TUI Group and the global communications team when he moves from the parent company to the Hamburg-based joint venture.

TUI Cruises is the successful cruise joint venture between TUI and Royal Caribbean, in which both partners hold a 50% stake. The Mein Schiff fleet and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises with the luxury ships MS EUROPA and MS EUROPA 2 as well as the HANSEATIC Class expedition ships operate under the umbrella of the Hamburg-based shipping company.

In his new role, Kuzey Esener will report to Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises GmbH.

Wybcke Meier said: “We warmly welcome Kuzey Esener to TUI Cruises. With his extensive experience and deep understanding of the communications landscape, he will play a crucial role in further strengthening our brand and taking our corporate communications to the next level. Kuzey is already well acquainted with the cruise business and has successfully managed major projects such as the integration of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises into the joint venture or various name giving events on behalf of the TUI Group. I am convinced that he will make a major contribution to our success.”