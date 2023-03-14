Celebrate Canada Day with Bláithín O’Donnell from Air Canada

To celebrate Canada Day, ITTN’s Shane Cullen interviewed Blaithin O’Donnell, Sales Manager with Air Canada, just before she jetted off on her holidays (flying Air Canada naturally) to find out the latest updates from the award-winning Canadian airline.

Interview with Bláithín O’Donnell

Bláithín shares details on their seasonal routes with direct services operating from Dublin to Montreal (3x a week), Vancouver (4x a week) and Toronto with a daily service during the summer season.

Bláithín provides details of Air Canada’s upcoming roadshow where she, along with her colleague in Ireland, Bernadette Goldsmith will be taking to the road to visit and engage with the Irish travel trade.

Additionally, she highlights the rollout of the Sunflower Lanyard to help support passengers who may need or may be travelling with those who need additional support.

Emphasising the family-friendly offering by the airline, she details the benefits of booking with Air Canada – watch it below:

Happy Canada Day

Finally, Happy Canada Day to Blaithin O’Donnell, Bernadette Goldsmith and everyone celebrating today!