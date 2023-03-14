ITIC Figures Show Mixed Inbound Demand Picture for Early Summer

International visitor numbers edged up, last month, but the number of nights people stayed in Ireland during May was flat, new figures show.

According to monthly research by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), a total of 622,300 international visitors were in Ireland during May – 9% more than during the same month last year.

Tourism revenue and visitor volume may have been up, but the amount of time spent here was unchanged – with visitor nights the same as last year. Total spend by visitors in May amounted to €602m; with North Americans spending most. The volume of visitors from mainland Europe as down 2%, year-on-year.

The average length of stay fell from 7.8 nights to 7.2 nights.



ITIC’s Tourism Dashboard compares each month to the same month last year and uses a variety of sources including CSO, airport and hotel data, and is published in association with AIB.