fbpx
SEARCH
HomeIrish NewsITIC Figures Show Mixed Inbound Demand Picture for Early Summer
Irish News

ITIC Figures Show Mixed Inbound Demand Picture for Early Summer

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

International visitor numbers edged up, last month, but the number of nights people stayed in Ireland during May was flat, new figures show.

According to monthly research by the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC), a total of 622,300 international visitors were in Ireland during May – 9% more than during the same month last year.

Tourism revenue and visitor volume may have been up, but the amount of time spent here was unchanged – with visitor nights the same as last year. Total spend by visitors in May amounted to €602m; with North Americans spending most. The volume of visitors from mainland Europe as down 2%, year-on-year.

The average length of stay fell from 7.8 nights to 7.2 nights.

ITIC’s Tourism Dashboard compares each month to the same month last year and uses a variety of sources including CSO, airport and hotel data, and is published in association with AIB.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Hurricane Beryl Strengthens to Category 4 Storm As It Tracks Towards Popular Caribbean Islands

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie