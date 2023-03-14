fbpx
SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsTravel Tech Firm TTS Launches New Features for WebAgent Travel Agent Toolkit...
Travel News

Travel Tech Firm TTS Launches New Features for WebAgent Travel Agent Toolkit Platform

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Estimated Reading Time - Less than 1 min.

Travel tech firm Travel Technology & Solutions (TTS) has launched two new features on its TTS WebAgent platform: Send Quotes and Send Itineraries.

These additions empower travel agents to enhance their service offerings and streamline their workflow, providing a superior experience for their clients. TTS WebAgent is improving the travel agent’s toolkit by introducing the ability to send detailed quotes and itineraries quickly and efficiently.

The Send Quotes feature enables agents to respond promptly to client inquiries with personalised, multi-option travel quotes.

In addition, the Send Itineraries feature allows for the instant delivery of complete travel itineraries, even the ones booked outside of TTS WebAgent, including check-in links, and detailed city guides. Both features also allow agents to add markups to prices, helping to boost profits.

João Santos, CEO of TTS, said: “At TTS, we want to provide solutions that empower travel agents to deliver exceptional service. The new Send Quotes and Send Itineraries features are designed to save time and enhance the client experience, solidifying TTS Solutions as the go-to platforms for travel agents.”

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Riviera Travel Seeking Irish Business Development Manager

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie