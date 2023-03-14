Travel Tech Firm TTS Launches New Features for WebAgent Travel Agent Toolkit Platform

Travel tech firm Travel Technology & Solutions (TTS) has launched two new features on its TTS WebAgent platform: Send Quotes and Send Itineraries.

These additions empower travel agents to enhance their service offerings and streamline their workflow, providing a superior experience for their clients. TTS WebAgent is improving the travel agent’s toolkit by introducing the ability to send detailed quotes and itineraries quickly and efficiently.

The Send Quotes feature enables agents to respond promptly to client inquiries with personalised, multi-option travel quotes.

In addition, the Send Itineraries feature allows for the instant delivery of complete travel itineraries, even the ones booked outside of TTS WebAgent, including check-in links, and detailed city guides. Both features also allow agents to add markups to prices, helping to boost profits.



João Santos, CEO of TTS, said: “At TTS, we want to provide solutions that empower travel agents to deliver exceptional service. The new Send Quotes and Send Itineraries features are designed to save time and enhance the client experience, solidifying TTS Solutions as the go-to platforms for travel agents.”