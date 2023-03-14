Riviera Travel Seeking Irish Business Development Manager

Our friends at Riviera Travel are bolstering their commitment to the Irish travel trade by recruiting for an Ireland-based Business Development Manager.

This is a wonderful opportunity to join an award-winning team to support Irish travel agents and drive sales.

As a Business Development Manager, you’ll be responsible for achieving the Sales, Profit and Revenue targets across our key accounts and overall agent distribution channels in Ireland. You’ll be responsible for building the brand of Riviera Travel with a range of dedicated key accounts, ensuring that the performance of your region is maximised via a range of initiatives from front line training and engagement, commercial opportunities, and regional marketing.

In addition, you’ll be empowered to identify opportunities to work with new agents building new relationships and delivering new ideas as you go.

This is a field-based role to predominantly covering the South or Ireland though some travel to Northern Ireland will occasionally be required. Reporting directly into their International Sales Manager.

Newly appointed International Sales manager, Steven Taylor, commented “I am thrilled to announce the recruitment of a new Business Development Manager role dedicated exclusively to our Irish travel agent partners. This new position highlights our strong commitment to supporting and growing our relationships within the Irish trade, and I’m incredibly excited about the opportunities this will bring. If you have the passion, experience, and sense of adventure then we’d love to hear from you!“

This full-time role offers remote working and a €50,000/yr salary.

About The Role

Develop a business plan, aligning to our growth ambitions with clear objectives and initiatives on how you will achieve against our revenue and pax ambitions.

Create a detailed call plan. Maximising your time with your key accounts with a blend of face to face & virtual calls.

Seek new travel agent distribution channels and identify opportunities to accelerate performance in your region.

Monitor and report all holiday competitor activity, pricing and marketing, recommended actions to implement as necessary.

Attending head office sales meetings as required.

Provide outstanding account management to your agent partners. Working on individual business plans and objectives as required.

Implement & deliver a structured training programme ensuring the agents in your stores are familiar with Riviera Travel’s USP’s and new initiatives.

Organise successful consumer and travel agent partner events.

Prepare and host successful agent educational trips i.e. River Cruise Ship Day trips, tours and/or River Cruise fam trips, with targeted sales performance post the event to ensure a return on the investment.

Ensure agreed sales and marketing activities are implemented and track success to assess ROI.

Attend and represent Riviera Travel at travel industry exhibitions and other events as required.

The Person

Demonstrable experience in a Business Development Role gained in a fast-paced environment (preferably travel).

Outstanding communication, organisational and planning skills to manage your time effectively.

Dynamic self-motivated individual who can work alone and as part of a team.

Strong relationship development and negotiation skills.

Takes Initiative – understands what needs to be accomplished and can proceed on one’s own within the accountabilities of the job.

Strong self-confidence, approachability, well presented.

Presentation skills. Must be confident preparing and delivering a presentation to small and large groups of agents and customers.

Setting Objectives and Managing Priorities – Understands the importance of monitoring performance via a dedicated business plan.

Profitable Account Planning – Understands trends, dynamics and opportunities for growth.

Commercial Decision Making – Management & profitable allocation of regional budget.

Commercial Innovation – Is creative in solving commercial challenges.

Must be prepared to work weekends and evenings as part of your role, with time in lieu received for weekend work. Flexibility will be required.

Proficient in tech and various software applications (Office etc).

Must hold a clean driving license.

What We Are Offering

27 days holiday plus bank holidays

Quarterly Bonus

Car allowance

Training & Career Development Opportunities

Employee Assistance Programme

Discount for you and friends and family on our award-winning holidays

Pension Scheme

Apply for this role in confidence today – https://bit.ly/4d57eMw