United Airlines Becomes First Airline to Produce SAF for Use at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

United Airlines has become the first airline to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for use at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Governor JB Pritzker joined the airline’s leadership at the airport to highlight the role that Illinois’ SAF tax credits played in bringing sustainable aviation fuel to one of the largest airports in the US.

SAF producer Neste will provide up to 1 million gallons of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to United at O’Hare in 2024 with the first supply arriving in August.

United was the first airline to create a goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emission by 2050, without relying on voluntary carbon offsets, and remains a US industry leader in the purchase and use of SAF. The airline purchased more sustainable fuel than any US airline in 2023 and the agreement with Neste makes O’Hare the fifth airport where United has purchased SAF for operational use – among the most locations of any US airline.

“Since day one as Governor, I’ve committed to making Illinois a national leader in sustainability and clean energy, which is why I was proud to support a nation-leading SAF tax credit last year,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois’s position as a hub of innovation with some of the most connected airports in the country perfectly aligns with the work of companies like United to build a more sustainable future for travel and reach our shared goal of zero emissions.”

“This is what happens when innovation, leadership and policy come together,” said United President Brett Hart. “While the market for SAF is still in its infancy, there is a huge opportunity today for airlines and policymakers to work together to support its continued growth – SAF at O’Hare was made possible thanks to Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Legislature passing tax incentives.”

United has now purchased SAF for airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, London, and Amsterdam.