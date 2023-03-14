Oceania Cruises Produces New Training Videos for Travel Trade Partners

Oceania Cruises has produced a selection of new training videos to further educate its travel trade partners.

Each informative video is hosted by Oceania Cruises’ sales team, and includes supporting downloadable assets, designed to educate and increase brand awareness amongst the trade community.

All videos are hosted on a virtual event platform (ON24) and can be watched on demand at a time and place that suits each travel partner.

Furthermore, any travel agent that watches all five videos by 31 December 2024 will be entered into a draw to win a seven-day Mediterranean cruise departing in 2025.

“We are delighted to announce this new training platform for our valued trade partners,” commented Jason Worth, Vice President of International Sales. “We hope that these new videos will help us reach many new travel partners and educate them on all things Oceania Cruises.”

The five, 15-minute videos are now live and can be accessed via the link here, and cover:

Brand Introduction: brand pillars, fleet overview and the line’s generous simply MORE value offer

The Finest Cuisine at Sea: Onboard restaurants, The Culinary Center, and its signature chef-led Culinary Discovery Tours

Curated Travel Experiences: Overview of destinations visited by Oceania Cruises and its small group immersive shore excursions

Small Ship Luxury: Different stateroom types and inclusions

Life On Board: Enrichment opportunities, guest speakers, Aquamar Spa, sports and evening entertainment