Links to Dublin, Shannon and Belfast Airports Part of Government’s €40bn Rail Overhaul Plan

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Rail links to Dublin, Shannon and Belfast airports feature in the Government’s near €40bn island of Ireland rail infrastructure overhaul plan – which aims to modernise and expand the rail system on the island of Ireland by 2050.

Recommendations within the All-Island Strategic Rail Review include building a spur line from Clongriffin Station, in north Co Dublin, to Dublin Airport – complementing the planned MetroLink project.

Dublin is the busiest airport in Europe not to have a rail link of any kind to the city centre.

In Belfast, existing rail connections to George Best Belfast City Airport would be improved, along with reinstating the old Lisburn and Antrim railway line, thus enabling rail access to Belfast International Airport.

At Shannon, the building of a spur line from Sixmilebridge, or Cratloe, to Shannon Airport has been recommended.

No mention is made of Cork Airport or Kerry Airport in the plan.

