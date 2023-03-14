fbpx
Sustainability

JetBlue Signs SAF Supply Agreement at New York JFK

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
US airline JetBlue has announced a new commercial agreement with World Fuel Services to bring the first regular supply of Blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), provided by Valero, to New York’s JFK International Airport by as early as the fourth quarter of this year.

Under the terms of the initial 12-month agreement, JetBlue is expected to take delivery of a minimum of 1 million gallons of neat sustainable aviation fuel, with an option to purchase up to an additional 4 million gallons.

“This newly available SAF in our hometown is a key signal of the growing engagement by major fuel producers and the potential of SAF to meaningfully address aviation’s carbon emissions,” said Sara Bogdan, managing director of sustainability and environmental social governance, JetBlue.

“By leveraging Valero’s globally recognized expertise in energy markets and logistics, and by utilising existing jet fuel distribution infrastructure, this new large-scale supply of SAF is set to be a pivotal moment as the industry grows the use of SAF. Truly maximizing the impact of this opportunity will require engagement across all sectors.”

