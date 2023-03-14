SEARCH
Travel Partners Group Sail into Galway

TPG – Travel Partners Group, will host their now firmly established Galway event onboard the Corrib Princess on Thursday 12th September.

This popular mini-cruise along the Corrib River and Lake has been traditionally blessed with beautiful weather and TPG members have arranged for a beautiful meal to be served onboard, together with a full complimentary bar as well as some surprises on the night

Invites have gone out to all agents within the region and make sure to RSVP to [email protected] to reserve your place

There will be plenty of fun and prizes guaranteed on the night.

