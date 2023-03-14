SEARCH
ITTN’s Weekly Competition – Time to Win

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
It’s that time of the week again, time to win with ITTN. You know the drill, the competition –exclusive to agents – gives you the chance to win prizes such as gift vouchers, spa days, nights out, and other fun experiences!

Congratulations to Bernie O’Callaghan from Barter’s Travel who successfully answered that the monthly winners of the ITTN Photographer of the Year Competition are invited to the ITTN Awards.

Bernie, you’ve won a €100 Hotel Voucher, email [email protected] to claim your prize.

With the super number of entries this week, looks like you enjoy a hotel break. So this week we’ve got another €100 Hotel Voucher to giveaway.

To enter, fill in the form below.

Best of Luck!

What was the name of the Band at the ITTN Awards 2023?
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
