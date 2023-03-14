JWT Cruises Announces It’s First Cruise Show in Salthill

SEARCH
By Carrie Day
JWT Cruises have announced their first Cruise Show which will take place at the Salthill Hotel, Galway on Sunday 15 September from 12 – 4pm. JWT opened their cruise office in Galway in December 2023 and is headed up by cruise specialist Caroline O’Toole. Caroline is joined by Fiona Flaherty and Kayleigh Power and their office is open Monday to Friday and on Saturdays by appointment only.

Caroline stated “I’m super excited to welcome everyone to our first cruise show! Whether you’re a first-time cruiser, new to cruising, or a seasoned traveller, it’s going to be a great event with our top experts from each of our cruise line partners in attendance at the event. I’m delighted to share that over 100 tickets have already been taken. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Exhibitors at the JWT Cruise Show include:

The event is free to attend but registration is required.

ITTN would like to wish Caroline and the JWT Cruise Team the best of luck and continued success!

