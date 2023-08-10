SEARCH
Travel Insurer Accident & General Offering Annual Adults and Kids Pass to Emerald Park

Accident & General has come up with a solution to keep the kids active before the schools finally go back.

The travel insurer is giving away an annual pass for 2 adults and 2 children to Ireland’s premier theme park, Emerald Park (formerly Tayto Park).

It’s easy to enter – simply go to the A&G facebook page and leave a nice comment. Everyone that leaves a comment will go into a draw.   

Make sure to do it as soon as possible, though, as the draw will be taking place in time to use it before the schools go back.  (Draw takes place on the 21st of this month)

Click here for direct access to A&G’s facebook page…   https://www.facebook.com/accidentandgeneral/

