Government Grants Over €1.1m for Global Promotion of Irish Arts

Tourism and Culture Minister Catherine Martin has announced funding of over €1.1m for the promotion of Irish arts globally through Culture Ireland’s Grants Programme.

This funding will benefit 156 projects spread across 33 countries covering circus, dance, film, literature, music, theatre, visual arts and multidisciplinary projects.

Announcing the awards, Minister Martin said:

“I am very heartened to see the strong demand for the work of Irish artists across the world as the sector continues to develop and renew following the global travel disruptions. These projects demonstrate the true diversity of contemporary Irish arts and the excellent reputation of Irish artists on an international stage.”

Projects include: