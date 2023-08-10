Government Grants Over €1.1m for Global Promotion of Irish Arts

Tourism and Culture Minister Catherine Martin has announced funding of over €1.1m for the promotion of Irish arts globally through Culture Ireland’s Grants Programme.
This funding will benefit 156 projects spread across 33 countries covering circus, dance, film, literature, music, theatre, visual arts and multidisciplinary projects.
Announcing the awards, Minister Martin said:
“I am very heartened to see the strong demand for the work of Irish artists across the world as the sector continues to develop and renew following the global travel disruptions. These projects demonstrate the true diversity of contemporary Irish arts and the excellent reputation of Irish artists on an international stage.”
Projects include:
- Circus: following its showcase at FiraTàrrega in 2022, Hands Down Circus continues to tour internationally with upcoming dates in Andorra, Australia and Croatia.
- Dance: Tour dates for a range of projects including: Teaċ Daṁsa’s How To Be A Dancer In Seventy-Two Thousand Easy Lessons at Théatre de la Ville, Paris (December 2023); Fall and Float by Mónica Munoz on tour to Malta, Germany and Norway; Tempo Rubato by Alexandre Iseli in Tenerife (Spain).
- Film: Continuing support for the presentation of Irish film at key festivals including Newport Beach Film Festival, California, USA; Irish Film Festival Australia 2023; San Francisco Irish Film Festival.
- Literature: Irish writers appearing at various literary festivals including Cheltenham Literature Festival, GB; Lit Festival Harare, Zimbabwe; International Literature Festival, Berlin, Germany.
- Music: Support towards 44 international tours across the world covering a range of artists and genres including Yune Pinku (Australia), Joshua Burnside (Europe), modernlove (Britain/Europe/USA), Pillow Queens (Europe), New Pagans (Britain/Europe), Dervish (USA), Mick Flannery (USA/Canada), Somebody’s Child (Britain/USA), Sorcha Richardson (USA/Canada), Lankum (USA), Anna Mieke (USA/Canada), Karan Casey (USA), Ye Vagabonds (Britain), and Sprints (Britain/Iceland/USA).
- Theatre: International Tours by Fishamble: The New Play Company (KING); Brokentalkers and Adrienne Truscott (Masterclass), Kabosh (Green & Blue); Dan Colley/Riverbank (A Very Old Man with Enormous Wings).
- Visual Arts: International exhibitions by Irish artists including Aideen Barry (Hungary), Jesse Jones (GB), Orla Barry (Belgium), Rod Coyne & Anja Coyne (Germany) and towards Irish presence at international art fairs including The Armory Show (New York), and Frieze Art Fair (GB)
- Multidisciplinary: Continued support towards the programme of Irish arts and culture at key festivals and venues including the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith (GB), Irish Music and Dance London (GB) and Tyneside Irish Festival (GB).