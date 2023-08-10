Luxury Villa Rental Company Villatravellers Adds 3 New Villas in Sicily

Luxury villa rental company Villatravellers has added three new villas to its collection of properties in Sicily.

The new villas – all located in the north-eastern region of Sicily – are the Reale, in Capo d’Orlando; the Elysium in Letojanni, and the family-friendly Palmita in Brolo. Each villa offers incredible views to enjoy, large swimming pools to relax in and all perfectly located near local villages to explore.

Villatravellers’ properties combine the indulgences of a five-star hotel without compromising on the familiarities and privacy of home. Along with incredible customer service and a willingness to cater to any request, the team boasts a thorough understanding of each property in the portfolio which enables them to efficiently advise guests and select their ideal hideaway.

“With a growing portfolio, Villatravellers is perfectly positioned to suite all kinds of holiday needs from large to small groups of friends or families. In 2023 so far we have seen an increase in bookings for all villas and experiences booked through Villatravellers. It has been great seeing Sicily filled with tourists across every corner of the island.” said Roberto Sortino, Founder and Director of Villatravellers.