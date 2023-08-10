SEARCH
HomeTravel NewsFinnair Sees Highest Monthly Passenger Numbers Since Start of Covid Crisis
Travel News

Finnair Sees Highest Monthly Passenger Numbers Since Start of Covid Crisis

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival

Finnair carried just over 1 million passengers during July, representing its highest monthly passenger number since February 2020.

The figure was up by 6.3% on the corresponding month last year and was 6.5% ahead of June of this year.

While European routes continued to grow, longer haul really drove Finnair’s latest user figures – with the carrier’s expansion in South Korea, Japan and into India helping growth.

But, while the effects of Covid have faded, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has hampered Finnair’s growth to some degree.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Luxury Villa Rental Company Villatravellers Adds 3 New Villas in Sicily
Next article
Hostelworld Halves Losses as Tourism Recovery Gathers Pace

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo
@ittn.ie
2,252 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie