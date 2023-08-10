Finnair Sees Highest Monthly Passenger Numbers Since Start of Covid Crisis

Finnair carried just over 1 million passengers during July, representing its highest monthly passenger number since February 2020.

The figure was up by 6.3% on the corresponding month last year and was 6.5% ahead of June of this year.

While European routes continued to grow, longer haul really drove Finnair’s latest user figures – with the carrier’s expansion in South Korea, Japan and into India helping growth.

But, while the effects of Covid have faded, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has hampered Finnair’s growth to some degree.