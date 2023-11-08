Travel Counsellors Boosts Cork Head Office Team with Appointment of Gareth Beresford-Cooke

Travel Counsellors has boosted its head office team in Cork, with the appointment of Gareth Beresford-Cooke, who will support its growing number of Travel Counsellors in Ireland.

Mr Beresford-Cooke brings a wealth of experience having worked for 10 years in an established large travel agency in Cork city, specialising in premium leisure and cruise.

Cathy Burke, Managing Director said: “We are delighted to welcome Gareth to the Travel Counsellors community, where he will support our Travel Counsellors in growing their businesses, and more specifically with getting complicated bookings over the line. We’ve been searching for the right person for some time and Gareth will add to the great service already provided by our Cork Office team”.

Mr Beresford-Cooke said: “I’m delighted to be joining the team here in Cork and look forward to supporting the Travel Counsellors community throughout Ireland. The positive welcome and inclusivity of the whole company from my first meeting left a fantastic impression on me and I look forward to assisting in the growth of the business going forward. I’m also really looking forward to attending the global conference in Manchester later this month and meeting many of our Irish Business Partners too in the coming months. It’s an exciting time for Travel Counsellors and me personally.”