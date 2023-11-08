Emirates is Hiring – Full-time Pricing Executive

Emirates is hiring for a Full-time Pricing Executive based in Dublin.

Job Purpose:

managing and maintaining the Dotdigital database, checking press releases from the PR Agency and supporting HQ with translations. Set up promo codes and landing pages for emirates.com as per HO approval and CCMB guidelines.

Ireland using all available tools including Airfare / Infare. Review EN/SE translations sent in Global Connect, email or other formats used for EDMs, Skywards

mailings, EOL updates, fare/branding campaigns and press releases prior to publication.



Qualifications & Experience Needed

Advanced level of education or equivalent

Minimum of 4 years’ in the Airline/Travel industry, 2 years of which must be in Airline Pricing

Experience in an Airline sales environment or a similar commercial role

Excellent knowledge of Tariffs/Rules and Ticketing

Good knowledge of Fare construction, Refunds and Pro rates

A mandatory understanding of the internet, e-commerce, direct sales and marketing

Ability to analyze data and prepare analytical reports, covering market shares and trends.

Knowledge of GDS

Advanced skills in the use of MS office applications, in particular Excel

Must be fluent in written and spoken English.

If you think this is the role for you, please apply here now. The Closing date for applications is Thursday the 16th November 2023.