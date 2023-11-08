Croatia Ranked Europe’s Most Favourable Holiday Destination

Croatia has been ranked as the most favourable holiday destination in Europe, by the readers of long-established global travel magazine Wanderlust.

“This is a big seal of approval and excellent achievement of the Croatian tourism. Croatia was recognised as a tourism champion alongside the world’s most renowned tourism destinations such as Greece, Spain, France, and Italy, which makes this success even greater.

“Wanderlust awards and recognitions are a tribute to the most desirable destinations, tour operators, and airline carriers worldwide. Croatia and Croatian destinations being consistently listed among the best confirms the status and reputation of the Croatian tourism in the global framework,” said Kristjan Staničić, Director, Croatian National Tourist Board.

Wanderlust depicted Croatia as a jewel of the Adriatic ordained by the scenic island landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and a wonderful historic city of Dubrovnik, which won a title of the most desirable European city last year.

The Wanderlust Awards ceremony was held this week at the British Museum in London, during the World Travel Market (WTM), the biggest travel and tourism event in the world.

The Wanderlust award follows on from Croatia ranking among the top ten countries worth visiting in 2024 in a poll by Lonely Planet.