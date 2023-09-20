SEARCH
Tokyo Haneda Tops List of World’s Best Airports As European Hubs Disappoint

Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport has been ranked the world’s best airport in a new global survey, which shows European hubs to be lacking their international peers.

Atlanta International Airport, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Mexico City International Airport and Dallas Fort-Worth rounded out the top five. The top 10 included only one European airport – Istanbul (in 9th place) – and was dominated by US hubs.

The study was conducted by aviation industry expert cabincrewhq.com. The conclusions were based on passenger count, average on-time flights, parking fees, drop-off costs, and the number of restaurants and shops.

Europe’s best showing was Madrid’s Aeropuerto de Adolfo Suarez coming 2nd in the Fewest Delays league table.

