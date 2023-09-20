Discover Limerick Pass Relaunches with Family-Friendly Price Rates

Limerick City & County Council, in collaboration with tourism partners and Fáilte Ireland, has introduced a new range of rates – including a family bundle, to Limerick’s official Sightseeing Pass.

The Discover Limerick Pass covers everything from culture and heritage sites, to outdoor adventure and taste experiences.

A new autumn family bundle has been introduced where 2 adults and 2 children can get a 1-day Discover Limerick Pass for a special promotional rate of 99 euros – with children aged five and below going free. New rates will also be offered to adults for 1, 2 and 3-day passes as well as individual child passes for children aged six to 16 years.

The Discover Limerick Pass offers access to the top attractions in Limerick for a total price lower than paying for each attraction individually.

Gordon Daly, Director of Service, Economic Development, Enterprise and Tourism, Limerick City & County Council said: “The Discover Limerick Pass is an excellent new tourism product for Limerick City and County. According to studies, visitors say that sightseeing passes are a very convenient way of exploring an area, and this enhanced offering for Limerick’s official sightseeing pass, will increase value to the visitor.”

Head of Wild Atlantic Way at Fáilte Ireland Miriam Kennedy said: “The new Discover Limerick Pass enhances Limerick’s tourism offering and will help visitors easily discover some of the unique attractions and hidden visitor experiences across the city and county, while also showcasing the strength of Limerick as a tourism destination as a whole.“

The Discover Limerick Pass is the first destination sightseeing pass of its kind on the Wild Atlantic Way.

