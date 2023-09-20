TUI Cruise Division to Operate Full Fleet of 16 Ships in Winter 2023/’24 Season

Holiday giant TUI has said its cruises division will operate a full fleet of 16 ships this winter 2023/’24 season.

The group made the announcement as part of its latest trading update, published earlier this week, in which it reaffirmed its expectation of a strong summer this year and seeing that booking momentum continue – across its product areas – into the winter season.

TUI said: “Mein Schiff, with its fleet of six ships will offer itineraries to the Canaries, the Orient, the Caribbean, Central America, Asia and Northern Europe. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ fleet of five ships will focus on routes to the Americas, Caribbean and Asia with standout expeditions including the semi-circumnavigation of Antarctica. Marella, with its fleet of five ships, will operate itineraries to the Canaries and the Caribbean with Asia also reintroduced for the upcoming Winter season. The poorer summer weather in the source markets has boosted bookings and demand in autumn at higher rates. The segment continues its strong post-pandemic recovery.”

As a result, TUI is reporting higher occupancy rate onboard its ships and has expanded its winter programme.

TUI said: “Guest satisfaction is again high across our Cruises brands and exceeding 2019 levels. Recently Mein Schiff was again voted best cruise brand in a survey by the German travel magazines FVW and Travel Talk.“