The World’s Biggest Cruise Ship Documentary on Channel 4 Stars Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International announces that Icon of the Seas will soon star in a dedicated Channel 4 documentary, entitled “The World’s Biggest Cruise Ship”. TV audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at life onboard Icon – the first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every holiday – when the documentary airs on Sunday 18th August 2024 at 8:00 pm Irish Standard Time on Channel 4.

“The World’s Biggest Cruise Ship” follows the ship’s crew and some of the first-ever guests as they explore Icon of the Seas during its inaugural sailings from Miami, Florida earlier this year.

The documentary showcases the all-encompassing lineup of experiences that combines the best of every holiday – from beach retreat to resort escape and theme park thrills – making the first-of-its kind adventure the ultimate getaway for every holidaymaker. Dive in as the documentary showcases just how much there is to enjoy onboard Icon of the Seas, featuring eight distinct neighbourhoods that are destinations in their own right.

Icon gets the adrenaline pumping with six record-breaking waterslides at Category 6 and the Crown’s Edge experience, 154 feet above the ocean. There are unrivalled ways to chill onboard, with seven pools – one for every day of the week – including the first suspended infinity pool at sea. The documentary will discover the endless ways to enjoy deck-defying live entertainment on Icon, spanningair, ice, water and stage – including an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for the onboard production of “The Wizard of Oz”. Audiences won’t want to miss this inside look at a ship like no other.

Royal Caribbean’s EMEA Vice President, Gerard Nolan, comments: “Icon of the Seas continues to break records for Royal Caribbean, from driving the biggest booking weeks in our company history to securing our top guest satisfaction scores. When it comes to the guest experience, Icon really does change the game when it comes to family holidays and this documentary gives viewers a flavour of what Royal Caribbean has to offer.”