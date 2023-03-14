Shannon Airport Shortlisted for 2 Prestigious National Media Awards 

Shannon Airport is in the running for two awards at the Digital Media Award 2024. Now in its 21st year, the Digital Media Awards are one of the most prestigious digital awards in Ireland, recognising the creativity and innovation across multiple areas which include digital content creation, advertising, mobile media and more.

Recently Launched Shannon Airport App

The recently launched Shannon Airport app has been shortlisted in the ‘Best App’ category, which recognises app developers who showcase their innovation in creating top tier apps. Shannon Airport’s app, launched in July 2024, is the first of its kind in Ireland to feature smartwatch integration and augmented reality bag size checkers to further enhance the passenger’s journey from booking flights, and car parking right through to check-in, and departure.

Best Collaborative Campaign

Shannon Airport was also nominated in the ‘Best Collaborative Campaign’ category alongside its media agency partner, Havas Media for Shannon Airport’s Dream Partnership for a Dream Holiday campaign. This category recognises collaborations which demonstrate creativity, innovation and best practice across multiple platforms and channels.

The ‘Dream Partnership for a Dream Holiday’ campaign worked to drive route awareness to top summer city and sun destinations from Shannon while championing its ‘hassle-free airport experience through a targeted multimedia campaign encompassing print, radio, out-of-home, cinema and social media. The campaign also included a hugely successful partnership with 2FM on the Dream Ticket Giveaway, which saw the airport give away flights to all 33 of Shannon’s summer destinations during a week-long partnership with the national broadcaster, which also included a live broadcast from Shannon Airport.

Trevor Curran, Marketing Manager at The Shannon Airport Group

Commenting on the nominations, Trevor Curran, Marketing Manager at The Shannon Airport Group said: “We are honoured to be shortlisted in two categories this year in the renowned Digital Media Awards. We have had very positive feedback from customers on our recently launched Shannon Airport app and it is fantastic to have it acknowledged by our industry peers with the nomination for ‘Best App’.

“We are very fortunate to work with Havas Media, and together, we created the Dream Holiday campaign to bring our summer schedule to life within our target audience. We are very proud of this campaign which really is a testament to the power of creative collaboration.

“We are amongst some incredible other brands in this year’s nominations list and wish all finalists the very best of luck at the upcoming awards in September.”

Hannah Kelleher, Account Director at Havas Media

Hannah Kelleher, Account Director at Havas Media added: “We are thrilled to be nominated for this award. We recognised the need for a strong partnership to promote Shannon Airport’s Summer schedule, and 2FM proved to be the perfect fit.

“Working with The Shannon Airport Group is always a pleasure, they are incredibly collaborative and eager to explore new ideas. Given the success of this partnership, we are excited to continue building on our collaborative projects in the future.”

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on the 6th September at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin.